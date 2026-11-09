Mifflinburg Veterans Day Service Honors Military Sacrifices

MIFFLINBURG — A Veterans Day service held over the weekend in Mifflinburg honored generations of Americans who served in the military. The Standard-Journal reports the gathering took place at the Union County World War II Honor Roll.

Guest speaker Robert Lauver, a decorated Vietnam veteran and Silver Star recipient, reflected on the sacrifices of the Greatest Generation. He paid tribute to the 2,260 Union County veterans whose names appear on the monument, including 59 killed or missing in action.