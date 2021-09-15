Mifflinburg Residents Upset After Late Postponement of School Board Meeting

MIFFLINBURG – Many Mifflinburg Area School District residents and parents concerned about masking protocols are at odds with the school board after its last minute postponement of its scheduled meeting last night. According to a video posted on social media, Board President Wendy McClintock said the meeting was being postponed from 7:30 to zoom only at 8 p.m. due to ‘growing concerns’ of threats at the time there was ‘going to be something.’

But one concerned citizen who was there, Billy Allred, told WKOK’s On The Mark this morning, “They refused to tell us (what the threat was), and no police were ever called. The school resource officers were just sort of walking around. They’d look in our room once in a while and come in and out, but nobody seemed to be kind of in a tizzy.”

Allred says the crowd of about 100 waiting to get in the school auditorium was not threatening or misbehaving at all. Then Allred says about 71 of those people went inside anyway and had their own meeting without the board present – and about 20 people spoke. The board then had its regular meeting just before 8:30 p.m. on zoom.

Allred says residents just wanted to voice concerns about masking protocols at school buildings, “I would say that was definitely on the mind of several people. I wouldn’t say that was universal. There were other people who wanted answers to questions about why police were asked to hand out masks, because that was another point of contention during the last board meeting.”

WKOK has contacted the district for comment, and the district says it will be releasing a statement this afternoon.