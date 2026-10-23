Mifflinburg PD: Heartbreaking Loss of Child Fully Investigated

MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg police say the death of six-year-old Dallas Springer is a heartbreaking loss that will be deeply felt throughout the Mifflinburg and Warrior Run communities.
In a statement, the department extended its deepest condolences to Dallas’s family and to everyone affected by the tragedy, asking the community to respect their privacy as they grieve.
After investigating the pedestrian accident, including reviewing school district video, police determined that speed was not a contributing factor. The investigation was conducted with assistance from state police and the Union County District Attorney. Police say no charges will be filed in the case.