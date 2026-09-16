Mifflin County Teen Dies From Measles Complications

LEWISTOWN — The Mifflin County Coroner’s Office says the death of an 18-year-old county resident was from complications of measles. The coroner says the cause of death was a rare and severe neurological complication from measles. No additional information is being released. Four measles related deaths have been reported in PA.

Measles cases continue climbing across Pennsylvania, including increases in several local counties. Centre County now has 19 cases, while Snyder County has 28 and Union County seven. Northumberland County has eight cases, one more than last week.

Lycoming County has three cases, Montour one, Dauphin five and Perry four. Bradford County has now recorded its first case. Statewide, Pennsylvania has 693 measles cases, including 99 new cases in the past week. Four measles-associated deaths have now been reported, including recent deaths in Jefferson and Mifflin counties.