Middleburg Teen Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle

MIDDLEBURG — A 14-year-old Middleburg resident suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Monday on South Wausau Road. Middleburg Police say the teen, who they won’t identify, was walking west on Thomas Avenue when entering the northbound lane of Route 104.

Police say the teen was struck by a vehicle. The teenager was flown to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for treatment. Reliance Hose Company fire and EMS crews assisted Middleburg Police. Police did not announce any charges in connection with the crash.