MIDDLEBURG — A US Navy sailor from Middleburg killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor will finally receive a military burial. The government says 38-year-old Kenneth Gift will be buried with full military honors December 1 in Wisconsin.

Gift was serving aboard the USS Utah when Japanese forces attacked Pearl Harbor December 7, 1941. He was among 58 crew members killed. His remains were recovered in 1944 but remained unidentified for decades in Hawaii.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified Gift last December through forensic analysis and historical evidence. Gift enlisted in the Navy in 1936. His military honors included the Purple Heart.