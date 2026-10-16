Merck Expands Near Philadelphia As Riverside Plant Winds Down

RIVERSIDE — While Merck is closing its longtime manufacturing operation in Northumberland County, the pharmaceutical company is preparing a major expansion elsewhere in Pennsylvania.

The Riverside closure has already eliminated many jobs, with remaining shutdown work continuing. Meantime. the state says Merck will invest $2.9 billion to expand its Montgomery County operations through 2030. Pennsylvania is providing $5 million to support the growth.

The investment includes a new $550 million research and development facility at Merck’s West Point campus, using robotics and artificial intelligence to help develop medicines.