Mediation Fundraiser Strengthens Connections Across Valley 

LEWISBURG — Building stronger relationships during difficult times is at the heart of an upcoming Susquehanna Valley Mediation fundraiser. Organizers say the seventh annual fall fundraiser will support programs helping families, people in recovery and those returning from the justice system.

Executive Director Susan Jordan says strong connections can help families through hardships and strengthen communities during crises. SVM says it served about 1,500 people last year with help from 54 volunteers contributing more than 3,400 hours.

Proceeds support SVM’s mediation, facilitation and education programs across Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties. More information is available at svmediation.org.