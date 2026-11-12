McClure Man Killed In Mifflin County Crash

ALFARATA — A 21-year-old McClure man died in a weekend crash in Decatur Township, Mifflin County. WHTM is reporting, The Mifflin County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Tanner Rhine. The crash occurred around midnight Sunday on Alfarata Road.

Investigators say Rhine was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy at Mount Nittany Medical Center determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma. The coroner ruled the death accidental. State police at Lewistown are investigating, with several local fire departments assisting at the scene.