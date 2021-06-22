May 211 Report: Housing, Rent Still Top Valley Needs

WILKES-BARRE – More housing related needs have come up as Valley residents continue dialing 2-1-1 for assistance. Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania, who’s been sending out the monthly 2-1-1 reports, says 123 contacts from the Valley were made in May. 2-1-1 is a statewide one call clearinghouse service for human and social service opportunities, funding help and other aid.

Across the northeastern Pennsylvania region, over 2,000 contacts were made; of those contacts, over 500 were for rent assistance, over 300 were for electric utility payment help, and over 200 were for housing and community shelter assistance.

Valley totals:

Union – 25 contacts made in May; mostly for housing help.

Snyder – 9 contacts made; 3 housing

Northumberland – 74 contacts made; 43 rent, 12 for housing needs and food pantry assistance

Montour – 15 contacts made; 5 for community shelters, 4 rent

Total northeast PA region – 2,061 contacts made; 503 rent; 323 electric utility assistance; housing 258; community shelter 238