Masking Optional at Selinsgrove Schools This School Year

SELINSGROVE – Another approval of optional masking next school year . . . In a letter to the community Wednesday, the Selinsgrove Area School District has announced optional masking for students, teachers and administrators in the upcoming 2021-22 academic year.

While federal mandates still require masking on school buses, Superintendent Dr. Frank Jankowski says masks are optional inside school grounds.

He says the district’s water fountains will remain out of use and student vaccinations are optional.