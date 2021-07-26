Masking In Schools; One Local Expert Says ‘Good Idea’

WILLIAMSPORT – It’s still summer vacation but the CDC has made one thing clear for the coming school year, they want students back in the classroom. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued updated guidance for K-12 schools, highlighting the important of getting as many eligible children vaccinated and those who can’t, should continue to wear masks.

Dr. Rutul Dalal, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases at UPMC Susquehanna, says he thinks it’s a good idea, “I would say until the vaccine is out, it would be a good idea to wear a mask. And even though the vaccine will be out for kids, I’m sure there will be a lot of vaccine hesitancy among parents to give it to their own kids, so I think masking just adds an extra layer of protection.”

But how long will these mitigation efforts continue? “Learning from different pandemics like especially the Spanish Flu, one-hundred years ago, as well as the history of the Black Plague and Small Pox. Whenever these pandemics come in, they have a very long tail and they can extend anywhere from three to five years,” says Dr. Dalal.

Dr. Dalal says since the pandemic started in early 2020, he sees another year to fifteen months of mitigation efforts, especially for children who cannot yet be vaccinated, “I think if you want to continue the good trend, masking would be appropriate and maintaining that the three feet distance, which is also discussed by the CDC.”

