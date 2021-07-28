Man Facing Valley Murder Charges Now Facing Michigan Homicide Charges

UNDATED – A man already facing charges for two deaths in the Valley is now facing murder charges in Michigan. According to media reports, 42-year-old Harold Haulman was charged Tuesday for the death of Ashley Parlier of Michigan, who was reported missing since 2005.

Reports say Haulman provided details of Parlier’s disappearance and the possible location of her body while in custody for his alleged involvement in the two Pennsylvania murders. An arrest warrant was sent from Michigan to Pennsylvania.

Haulman was charged in December for the murder of Erica Shultz of Bloomsburg, and in May, was arrested for the death of Tianna Phillips of McClure.