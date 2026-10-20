Man Charged With Attempted Homicide After Shooting

SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin man faces attempted homicide charges following a shooting that wounded another man early morning. The News-Item reports 37-year-old Timothy Wagner allegedly shot a 22-year-old man in the leg on East Dewart Street.
Police say Wagner threatened several people before arriving at a residence shortly before 4am. Investigators say he fired two shots into the ground before shooting the victim, who was taken to Geisinger Medical Center.
A search of Wagner’s home uncovered several firearms, including a fully automatic rifle, suppressors, and an explosive device. Wagner was arrested at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Lebanon and denied bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for .