Man Charged In $17,000 Scam Targeting Elderly Resident

ALLENWOOD — A 39-year-old man faces felony charges after allegedly defrauding a resident of Gregg Township, Union County. State police say the victim was tricked into withdrawing $17,000 after receiving a call from someone identifying himself as Ryan.

The caller claimed the victim’s bank account had been compromised and arranged for someone to collect the money. Police say Ying-Chieh Liao arrived at the victim’s home as a courier.