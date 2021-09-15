Man Arrested Twice at Two Local Hotels

HUMMELS WHARF – A Sunbury man faces charges after being arrested for a second time at two local hotels. State Police at Selinsgrove arrested 40-year-old Joseph Krum at a hotel in Monroe Township, Synoder County, for possession of a large amount of narcotics on August 27.

NorthCentralPA.com reports a state constable was trying to serve Krum a warrant for drug charges when they found him in a Union County hotel. Police were called there for a report of an overdose. Krum is being held in the Snyder County Prison in lieu of bail. A preliminary hearing is set for next month on the new charges.