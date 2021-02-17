Man Arrested For Possible DUI, Endangering Young Children

DANVILLE – A Montour County man was arrested for possible drunk driving while having children in his vehicle. Milton state police say arrested was 35-year-old Blair Smith of Danville. Troopers say he was pulled over along Continental Boulevard in Derry Township, Montour County around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers say Smith was found to be under the influence of alcohol when pulled over for traffic violations. At the time, they say he was driving four young boys ages 10, 6, 4, and an infant. Troopers say DUI charges are pending blood results but a endangering the welfare of a child charge is also pending.