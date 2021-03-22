Major Statewide Solar Energy Project Includes Three Valley Counties

HARRISBURG – Three Valley counties will be part of a major clean energy initiative that will be the largest in the U.S. The Wolf Administration announced Monday the initiative will produce nearly 50% of the state government’s electricity through seven new solar energy arrays totaling 191-megawatts.

The arrays will be built in seven locations in six counties, including Northumberland, Snyder and Montour. Officials say exact locations are still undisclosed as permits are still being pursued, but the arrays are expected to be on farmlands.

The operation called PULSE (Project to Utilize Light and Solar Energy) will go into operation January 1, 2021. When completed, its expected to deliver 361,000 megawatt-hours of electricity per year, supplying 100 percent of electricity for 434 accounts across 16 state agencies, or about half the electricity used by state government. The project will also create 400-plus jobs, and local contractors will be used.

We’ll have more on this story as more is available.