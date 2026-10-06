Mahoning Township Fire Leaves Family Homeless

DANVILLE — A family of three was left homeless after a fire Monday evening on Powder Mill Lane. East End Fire Company Chief Rick Spotts says the call came in around 5:15pm. Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the building. Volunteers from East End, Danville and Southside responded.

A rapid intervention team from Elysburg was also called to the scene. Crews remained on the scene for about three hours. PPL was called to shut off power to the property. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.