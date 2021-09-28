Local Surplus Outlet Stores Staying Open, Berwick Store to Close

BERWICK – Good news for the shoppers at Surplus Outlet stores in Northumberland and Montgomery—those stores are staying open, bad news for the many Berwick customers… Owner Justin Michaels says Surplus Outlet’s Berwick location will be closing shortly due to unforeseen factors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michaels says the Northumberland and Montgomery stores will continue to operate in full, Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. He says the company is working with affected Berwick employees to relocate them to its other two locations.