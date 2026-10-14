Local Author Fair Coming To Lewisburg Library

LEWISBURG — Seven local authors will meet readers during a special event in Lewisburg this Saturday . The Public Library for Union County will hold its free event from 2 to 4 p.m. in the library’s Community Room on Reitz Boulevard.

Marketing Coordinator Toni Novosel says visitors can meet writers and explore fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and children’s literature. Participating authors include Dean Alan Conrad, Cindy Avery, Justin Strawser, Evan Allison, Brian C. Johnson, E.P. Klopp, and Kevin J. Coolidge. Authors will have books available for purchase and signing.