Line Mountain Softball Wins State Championship in Extras

UNIVERSITY PARK – A state championship in extra innings for the Line Mountain High School softball team. Kaley Walshaw’s RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Eagles a 1-0 win over Ligonier Valley in the PIAA Class 2A Championship game, the first in school history. Aspen Walker scored the winning run after reaching base with a single earlier in the inning.

With the win, Line Mountain caps off a 22-3 season. Pitcher Kya Matter also was a big contributer in the win, recording 19 strikeouts.

The game was also delayed at end of the third inning, when the home plate umpire left the game after taking a foul ball off the head in a previous inning.