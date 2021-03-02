‘Likely’ Prison Life Sentence Given to Serial Rapist

SUNBURY – A convicted serial rapist in the Valley has been sentenced to what is ‘likely’ life in prison. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz says 46-year-old John Kurtz of Shamokin was sentenced 59-207 years in state prison for all 43 convictions on a series of charges including rape, kidnapping, burglary, strangulation and other related charges. Those incidents occurred against five different victims in three separate counties from 2012 to 2017.

Kurtz was convicted of the crimes last October, where state police testified he would break into victim’s homes, kidnap them and take them someplace else to sexually assault them. Kurtz is a former corrections officer at SCI Coal Township.