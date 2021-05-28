UPDATE: Life Flight Called to Lewisburg Area Accident, Colonel John Kelly Road Shutdown

LEWISBURG – Life Flight has been called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident in the Lewisburg area, and a portion of John Kelly Road is being shutdown. According to Central Susquehanna Regional 911 communications, the accident occurred around 1:15 p.m. Friday afternoon at the intersection of Colonel John Kelly Road and JPM Road in Kelly Township, Union County.

According to emergency communications, Life Flight was called for the driver of one of the vehicles who was found unresponsive. That patient is being taken to Evangelical Community Hospital. A second helicopter is being called to the scene as well. Other minor injuries are also reported.

Colonel John Kelly Road is being shutdown at Churches Road and Hospital Drive. We’re working to gather more details.