Library Friends Announce Four-Day Fall Book Sale

DANVILLE — It’s a big fundraiser for one of the many busy libraries around here. The Friends of the Thomas Beaver Free Library will hold its annual fall book sale in Danville starting tomorrow and continuing to Sunday . The sale will be open on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Friends members only.

The public sales will continue Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday will feature a $5 bag sale from 1 to 5 p.m. Friends members may renew their membership online or during the sale. More information is available at the Thomas Beaver Free Library website tbflibrary.org.