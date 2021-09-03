Hufnagle Park Project Ongoing After Ida

LEWISBURG – If you have been following the big Bull Run project in Lewisburg, you may know that the creek was dammed, and the water pumped several hundred feet downstream. That allowed excavation and work on the project to continue without water in the stream bed. That pumping effort was recently, temporarily curtailed, and water from Ida was allowed to flow in the newly improved stream bed.

Executive Director of Lewisburg Neighborhoods, Taylor Lightman, commented on temporarily curtailing the pumping, “They didn’t want to stop it and create a potential hazard. All the excavation work is done on that project, essentially, and I think it was a great proof of concept.”

The pumping and the rest of the work will continue soon, according to Lewisburg Borough’s Community Development and Grant Manager, Steve Beattie, “You’ll start to see us put the stream back together again – boulders and this new stream bed material, erosion control, the seeding of a natural meadow area and so forth.”

With the addition of benches, plants and lighting, Beattie said the upgrades to the Rail Trail will give it more of a park feel but walkers and bicyclists can still enjoy the paved paths.

Also coming soon, a new precast concrete building which will house two unisex bathrooms and feature a brick façade and gable roof to mirror the borough building.

Lightman said the public restroom will be fully accessible, with some special amenities, “its two independent bathrooms, that are unisex and both handicapped accessible. To complement this accessibility, there’s a diaper-changing station in both bathrooms capable of handling adults as well.”

For more details on the projects, visit lewisburgneighborhoods.org or lewisburgborough.org; or listen to the full WKOK Sunrise interview on our podcast page.