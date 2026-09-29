Lewisburg’s First Oktoberfest Set For This Saturday

LEWISBURG — A new party is coming to Lewisburg this weekend. Mark Lawrence reports, the goal is to celebrate a German tradition. :

Lewisburg will hold its first Oktoberfest this Saturday on South Sixth Street beside the Bull Run Tap House. Bucknell University and the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership are organizing the event from 4pm to 7pm.

The celebration will include live music, pretzels, coffee, sausages, Bavarian nuts and beer from Rusty Rail and New Trail breweries. A stein-lifting contest open to all ages begins at 5pm.

Chi Omega Sorority will also sell cupcakes to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Beer will be available only to guests 21 and older with valid identification.