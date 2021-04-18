Lewisburg’s Celebration of the Arts Features Six Workshops

LEWISBURG – Two-week arts festival coming soon, and the workshop dates and times are being announced . . . Lewisburg’s yearly Celebration of the Arts kicks off Friday, April 23 with a virtual workshop on nature photography and culminates Saturday, May 8 with several local events. There is not downtown sidewalk arts festival this year.

Thanks to sponsorship from Bucknell University, this year’s celebration features half a dozen free workshops, all held either online or outdoors to accommodate for social distancing.

Dan Hyde, the art council’s Photography Club president, starts things off Friday, April 23 with tips on taking successful nature photos. Saturday’s workshops include guided tours of Jim Reid’s modern art murals and Davis Moore’s class on creating accordion-style books. David McSween hosts an outdoor painting workshop Sunday, April 25.

Mural tours continue Saturdays May 1 and May 8, with two more workshops rounding out the festival’s final day. Elizabeth Burke is teaching botanical printing with gel plates, while the Penn State Extension master gardeners have four fun garden art activities scheduled for children.

For many more workshop times and further information on all of this year’s Celebration of the Arts events, visit lewisburgartscouncil.com.