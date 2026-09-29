Lewisburg YMCA Plans Regional Basketball Coaches Clinic

LEWISBURG — Basketball coaches from across the region are invited to a two-day coach’s clinic at the Lewisburg YMCA in October. The Next Level Strong Coaches Clinic will feature collegiate coaches from Bucknell, Quinnipiac, Lock Haven and other universities.

Sessions will cover player development, offensive and defensive strategy, scouting, practice planning, film breakdown and team culture. Networking lunches will also give coaches time to exchange ideas and build connections.

The clinic runs October 24 and 25 from 9am to 5pm. Registration is $125 for one day or $200 for both. For more information, visit GSVYMCA.org.