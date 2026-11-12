Lewisburg YMCA Holiday Market Features 50 Local Artisans

LEWISBURG — More than 50 local artists, craftspeople, and food vendors will gather at the Lewisburg YMCA for its annual Holiday Artisan Market. The event is this Sunday , (11/15), from 11am to 4pm.

Shoppers will find handmade jewelry, pottery, woodcrafts, holiday decorations, baked goods, and specialty foods. Local authors will also offer signed books, while vendors showcase original artwork and one-of-a-kind gifts.

The market will be held indoors on the YMCA’s first two basketball courts at 120 Hardwood Drive. Admission and parking are free, with additional parking available behind the building. More information is available at the Lewisburg YMCA website.