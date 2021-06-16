Lewisburg Superintendent: Good Student Attendance Despite COVID

LEWISBURG – The Lewisburg Area School District is wrapping up its version of a COVID-challenged school year, and is celebrating having good student attendance through the challenges.

Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock is thanking everyone in the district for their cooperation, and she says 90% of students in Pre-K through 8th grade were able to be ‘in-person’ for learning this year, while the rate was 85% for grades 9-12.

Dr. Polinchock says school counselors and principals did a ‘tremendous job’ balancing parents’ wishes with eSchool, in-person, and blended programs. The school year also saw a live action musical at the high school pulled off, as well as a cereal box challenge at Linntown Elementary.