Lewisburg Studies Restoring Railroad Bridge For Railtrail

LEWISBURG — An old railroad bridge across the Susquehanna River could become a new connection for pedestrians and bicyclists. The Daily Item reports Lewisburg Neighborhoods has commissioned a $65,000 engineering study of the former railroad crossing between Lewisburg and Montandon.

Executive Director Debra Sulai says engineers will evaluate the bridge’s structural condition, flood risks, and restoration costs. She tells the newspaper; the goal is to eventually connect the bridge to the 10-mile Buffalo Valley Rail Trail.

The study should be completed by year’s end, with preliminary findings presented at a public meeting in November. Residents will also have an opportunity to provide input on the proposed bridge design.