Lewisburg Residents Form Petition to Reduce Vehicle Noise

LEWISBURG – Some Lewisburg residents are tired of loud mufflers and excessive vehicular noise in the borough. They residents recently started a petition drive to show their resolve to borough council, East Buffalo Township officials and the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.

They say they did recently go to a borough council meeting, they ask for enforcement of the borough’s existing Brake Retarder Ordinance and the state Motor Vehicle Code laws, but were turned down by council. Residents who attended the meeting say borough council ‘did nothing except make excuses why they can’t and don’t enforce our current laws.’

The ordinances prohibit illegally modified mufflers to make certain vehicles and motorcycles louder. They say loud mufflers on cars and trucks, modified motorcycle pipes and brake retarders are already prohibited. They encouraged everyone to contact their elected leaders.

Citizens say excessive loud noise in residential and commercial areas is detrimental to public health, safety, economic vitality, affects historic buildings, and is a public nuisance. Residents say they are also forming the petition with business owners as a new effort to have officials enforce those laws.