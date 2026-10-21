Lewisburg Plans Downtown Halloween Mask-a-rade Celebration Saturday

LEWISBURG — Downtown Lewisburg will be filled with costumes, candy, and Halloween activities Saturday during the annual Market Street Mask-a-rade. The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership says participating businesses will offer trick-or-treating from 11am until 1pm.

Additional attractions include a trunk-or-treat, costume photo opportunities, and a Halloween mystery message reader. Scouts will distribute treats at the Central Penn Bank and Trust parking lot.

The Campus Theatre will host a free showing of Hotel Transylvania at 2pm, following a children’s costume parade at 1:30pm. Weis Markets sponsors the celebration, which is free and open to families.