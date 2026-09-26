Lewisburg Group Urges Support For Elder Abuse Registry

LEWISBURG — A local elder-advocacy group is urging Pennsylvanians to support proposed legislation creating a statewide elder abuse registry. Journey to Justice says Senate Bill 807, known as Alice’s Law, is named for the founder’s mother.

The group says the proposal is intended to prevent known abusers from moving between care facilities without warning. Journey to Justice says State Senator Lynda Schlegel Culver has worked with advocates on the legislation.

The group is asking residents to contact state senators as lawmakers return to Harrisburg. Supporters say the registry would strengthen protections for vulnerable older Pennsylvanians.