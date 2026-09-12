Lewisburg Downtown Partnership Plans Third Annual Soiree 

LEWISBURG — Downtown Lewisburg supporters will gather this Wednesday to celebrate the past year and look ahead to what comes next. The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership will hold its third annual Soiree at 5:30pm at the Campus Theatre. The event will also include the first Impact on Market Street Award.

The award will honor someone who made a lasting contribution downtown. The Partnership says the event highlights the people and relationships that keep downtown thriving. Organizers say the evening will feature refreshments, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction. More info at lewisburgpa.com.