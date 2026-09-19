Lewisburg Downtown Partnership Honors Ruby, Possinger

LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership honored two longtime community contributors during its third annual Soiree at the Campus Theatre. Ellen Ruby was recognized for more than 15 years of service to the organization, including many years as executive director.

Volunteer Tommy Possinger was honored for his work as an LDP Ambassador, helping connect downtown merchants with partnership programs and events. The evening also included presentation to Dr. John Furia, the first Impact on Market Street Award honoring the legacy of the late Liz Furia.