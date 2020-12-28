Lewisburg Borough: Township Rejects Settlement for Police

LEWISBURG – The Borough of Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township continue to be at odds over Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department funding.

In the latest letter between the parties dated last Wednesday, the borough says the township rejected the borough’s latest settlement offer, and said the township isn’t negotiating in good faith. The letter also says the township then proposed a settlement counter offer and reiterated its desire to renegotiate the entire joint police agreement.

All this comes after the borough sued the township last June regarding police funding. At that time, both parties had agreed to a 52-48 percent cost split, with the township responsible for the larger sum, but the township hasn’t paid. The township has said it would only pay for 50 percent – but the borough says that would ignore the amount of time it takes officers to patrol the 15 square miles of the township, as opposed to one square mile of the borough.

In last week’s letter, the borough states it’s been willing to discuss the police agreement all along, and its lawsuit against the township had nothing to do with disagreements over the agreement language.

The borough says at issue in the lawsuit is the township’s ‘unilateral decision’ to disregard years of negotiated police funding.