League Urges Union County Voters To Make Plans

LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area is encouraging area residents to prepare for November’s election. In a letter released Sunday, the League says voters should make a plan, watch election deadlines and rely on accurate information.

The nonpartisan organization says confusing headlines about election rules can make preparation especially important. League members say their Observer Corps has attended Union County Board of Elections meetings since January to follow local election procedures.

The League also encourages voters to learn about candidates and issues before Election Day. Its fall Voters Guide will be available at Union County libraries and post offices in late October. More info at Vote411.org⁠ or www.pa.gov.