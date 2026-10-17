League Plans Lewisburg Election Integrity Forum 

LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area will host an election integrity forum Tuesday in Lewisburg. The non-partisan free program begins at 4pm at the Public Library for Union County.

Pennsylvania League Executive Director Amy Widestrom will discuss issues affecting elections and the organization’s work involving election administration and voter education. The program will also examine election-related legislation and litigation.

Doors open at 3:30pm. Organizers say the forum is intended to help residents better understand current election issues and the League’s work across Pennsylvania.