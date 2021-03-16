Lawmen: St. Patrick’s Day Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving

SUNBURY – St. Patrick’s Day celebrations may include some green attire and beer, but local law enforcement are reminding residents to drink responsibly and use a designated driver.

Whether it happens on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, or celebrations continue into the weekend… Sunbury Police and North Central Regional DUI Enforcement say, “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving.”

While celebrations may look a little different this year, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says on average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2015 to 2019 – one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes in 2019.

Patrolman Terry Ketchem with the Sunbury Police Department says “Drunk drivers are a continuing problem on our nation’s roads, especially around days like St. Patrick’s Day.” He says, “People need to know that they can go out for a night of fun and return home safely by ensuring they have a sober driver take them home. Do not be the reason someone, including yourself, doesn’t get home.”

More information about the Buzzed Driving in Drunk Driving campaign can be found at www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving