Lane Restrictions to Begin on Route 54

MONTOURSVILLE, PA – Lane restrictions will begin tomorrow on Route 54 in Mount Carmel, Coal, Ralpho and Rush Townships in Northumberland County. PennDOT will be doing maintenance in the westbound lane beginning in Strong and will work west towards Riverside Borough. The crew will then begin working along the Route 54 eastbound from Riverside back to Strong. Work will be performed between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., weather permitting. Motorists should expect lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed.