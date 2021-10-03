Lane Restrictions on Route 45 This Week

MONTOURSVILLE – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions next week on Route 45. Road maintenance will take place between Route 15 and Eleventh Street in East Buffalo Township, Union County.

The work will begin on Monday, October 4th and continue through Tuesday,October 5. Work will be performed between the hours of 9:00am – 2:00pm, weather permitting. Workers will be performing patchwork along the roadway.

Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Motorists should also be alert, slow down, and drive with caution through the workzone.