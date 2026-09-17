Lake Augusta Boating Season Ends In Early October

SUNBURY — The boating season on Lake Augusta is entering its final few weeks as officials prepare to lower the fabridam at Sunbury. Shikellamy State Park Marina officials say boats must be removed from their slips by October 5 , with dock removal beginning October 6 .

Park Manager Ben Bender says deflation of the fabridam will begin October 13 and continue throughout the week. That will return Lake Augusta to the Susquehanna River’s normal off-season level. Bender says the dam is expected to be inflated again in late April 2027 , conditions permitting.