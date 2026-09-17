Lake Augusta Boating Season Ends In Early October

SUNBURY — The boating season on Lake Augusta is entering its final few weeks as officials prepare to lower the fabridam at Sunbury. Shikellamy State Park Marina officials say boats must be removed from their slips by , with dock removal beginning .
Park Manager Ben Bender says deflation of the fabridam will begin and continue throughout the week. That will return Lake Augusta to the Susquehanna River’s normal off-season level. Bender says the dam is expected to be inflated again in late , conditions permitting.