Labor Day Safety Reminders from Northumberland County Police

SUNBURY – If you feel different, you drive different… Drive high, Get a DUI….Those are the messages from police throughout Northumberland County this Labor Day weekend.

Officers say they are participating in an impaired driving awareness campaign, which runs through Labor Day Monday.

Officers say they’ll be working together this holiday weekend to take drug-impaired drivers off the roads. Police remind drivers, if you feel impaired by drugs or alcohol, find a sober ride home, use the community’s sober ride program, or services like a taxi, Uber or Lyft.