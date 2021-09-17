Kulpmont Man Back from Over 1,000 Mile Appalachian Trail Hike

KULPMONT – A 70-year-old Kulpmont man is back from a remarkable, long and grueling journey along the Appalachian Trail – all to raise money and awareness for those who risk their lives every day to protect us.

Walter Lutz is sharing the story of his over 1,000-mile hike that took four months to raise money to help buy a new truck for the Kulpmont Fire Department, and to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11, “We all can do something for our communities. Even old, 70-year-old guys can do something for their communities. It was honoring 9/11 and it was honoring our volunteer fire guys. Our volunteer fire people, volunteer to run into burning buildings. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Lutz just returned last Tuesday after beginning his journey in North Carolina in mid-May. He lost 22 pounds after hiking 17 to 18 miles a day, and 10 to 11 miles toward the end. But he encountered many bumps in the road – including a bloody one to the head after a fall.

Lutz says a woman helped him first, and then a young couple came to the rescue, “The young man and his girlfriend took my pack, had a big jug of water and walked back four miles to take me to trailhead, where an ambulance was waiting. They saved me…and I was Grand Marshall at the 9/11 parade in Kulpmont. They came. They came from Connecticut.”

The help of another stranger also kept him away from an encounter with a rattlesnake. But those friendly strangers not only helped him, but donated to his cause along the way, “One guy gave $500. Another guy donated $1,300…other people $100…I went to church one morning, I walked out of church and they handed me $300. I have no idea who they are.”

Lutz raised more than $15,000 to help Kulpmont firefighters buy the new truck, but he says that’s only a start as the fire company looks to replace the 33-year-old truck. Lutz says lots of rest and healing is next for him due to other injuries he sustained on the trip – though he did joke about swimming the English Channel next.