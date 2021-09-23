Surprise Plea: Kraynak Pleads Guilty to Illegal Distribution

WILLIAMSPORT – A Mount Carmel doctor accused of prescribing massive amounts of opioids in his community, has abruptly entered a guilty plea and ended his federal court trial that started two weeks ago. He pleaded guilty to illegal distribution of opioid painkillers after a nearly four-year legal battle.

According to media reports, Dr. Raymond Kraynak pleaded guilty to 12 counts of unlawful distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance. It came one day after the prosecution rested its case.

The News-Item says the change in plea comes with a recommended for 15 year prison term. A federal judge ordered a pre-sentencing investigation to be conducted before a date is set.

Kraynak was arrested in December 2017 and charged with numerous counts of illegal distribution or dispensing drugs illegally. The remainder of the charges he faced were dropped.

Testimony indicated Kraynak as the top prescriber of Hydrocodone and Oxycodone in the state, prescribing more than 5.3 million pills over three years. Prosecutors said 12 patients of Kraynak fatally overdosed on opioids.