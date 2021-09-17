Knoebels Win Awards for Best in The World

ELYSBURG – Knoebels Amusement Park has been voted #1 in the world again for best food and rollercoaster. An international poll by the Golden Ticket Awards which rate the best theme park experiences with 33 different categories, announced on Amusement Today that Knoebels’ Phoenix rollercoaster was #1 in the world. This is the third time Knoebels’ signature rollercoaster was voted the best since reopening in June 1985.

Knoebels was also awarded with having the best food in the international poll, an honor Knoebels has won 18 times in the last 21 years. Knoebels was also a finalist in other categories; #2 in Best Guest Experience and #4 Best Park.