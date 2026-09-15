Knoebels Named 2026 Park Of The Year

Mark Lawrence | September 15, 2026 6:34 am |

ELYSBURG — Knoebels Amusement Resort has been named 2026 Park of the Year by Amusement . The honor was announced  during the Golden Ticket Awards in Austin, Texas.  The award comes as Knoebels celebrates its 100th anniversary.

The monthly trade publication honors top theme parks and rides, they cited the park’s continued family ownership, free-admission model, mix of historic and newer attractions and traditional park setting.  Park President Brian Knoebel says receiving the honor during the centennial year makes the recognition especially meaningful.

About The Author

Written by Mark Lawrence

Program Director at Newsradio 1070 WKOK