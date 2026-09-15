Knoebels Named 2026 Park Of The Year

ELYSBURG — Knoebels Amusement Resort has been named 2026 Park of the Year by Amusement Today . The honor was announced Saturday during the Golden Ticket Awards in Austin, Texas. The award comes as Knoebels celebrates its 100th anniversary.

The monthly trade publication honors top theme parks and rides, they cited the park’s continued family ownership, free-admission model, mix of historic and newer attractions and traditional park setting. Park President Brian Knoebel says receiving the honor during the centennial year makes the recognition especially meaningful.