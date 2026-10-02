Juvenile Detained In Milton Infant Death Investigation

MILTON — A juvenile has been detained in the investigation into the 2025 death of an infant in Milton. The Daily Item and Standard-Journal report investigators returned Thursday to a Center Street home where a baby was previously found buried.

Northumberland County District Attorney Michael O’Donnell says new information prompted a complete excavation of the backyard. Authorities were investigating reports that a second infant may also have been buried there.

O’Donnell says no further details are being released about the juvenile because the case is proceeding through juvenile court. The investigation also led to separate child sexual assault and child-endangerment charges against two adults.